Howard Drake passed away on 5-7-22 at the age of 93 within hospice care at his home in Summerfield FL.

He grew up in Patchogue, NY and retired as a general foreman for the New York State Department of Transportation. He also held many other jobs such as auto mechanic, tractor trailer driver and had an Entenmann’s bakery delivery route. He retired and moved with his wife, Anna in 1987 and led the good life. They traveled extensively in Florida and neighboring states, they attended baseball and football games, and always welcomed visits from family and friends. He also loved playing card games such as Skip-Bo and doing crossword puzzles. He was an army veteran and proudly served during the Korean War years.

He is survived by his son, Howard Drake and his wife, Mary, their children Grace, Matthew and Raymond, his daughter Doreen Hagios, her husband Russ Hagios and their son Russell, also his niece Jeanne and nephew Bud along with. Many other relatives. Howard will be missed by many for his spirit, generosity and good hearted nature. In lieu of flowers the family would like donations be made to any veteran organization of their choice.

Visitation will be 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at the Hiers-Baxley Funeral & Cremation Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane in The Villages.