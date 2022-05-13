78.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...

Lori Ann Robey

By Staff Report
Lori Ann Robey
Lori Ann Robey

Lori Ann Robey, age 59, passed away on May 5, 2022 in Lady Lake, Florida.

Lori is survived by her three children, Derek Renbarger (Emily), Darren Renbarger (Tina), and Jessica Vandergriff; two step children, Selena Roney (Chris) and Connor Robey; ten grandchildren, Alana, Gavin, Haleigh, Georges, Maggie, Owen, Mackenzie, Carson, Braedin, and Samantha; one sister, Linda Little (Denny); two nephews, Clayton Fodrocy and David Morrical; and one niece, Cady Fodrocy.

Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Priebe and David Morrical; one sister, Rhonda Morrical; and the love of her life, her late husband, David Robey.

Lori was born on April 14, 1963 in South Bend, Indiana and she graduated from Eau Claire High School in Eau Claire, Michigan. After high school, she attended the local beauty school. She had many skills and professions throughout her life, but her favorite was her own residential cleaning business, which she ran for over 10 years.

Lori was an active member of both the American Legion and the AmVets. She enjoyed giving back to her community as much as she enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs. Music was also a huge passion in her life. Her friends and family will always remember her huge heart and her beautiful smile.

Lori did not want a funeral or service, and has instead requested her family spread her ashes with her husband’s at their favorite place. In lieu of flowers, Lori has requested any donations be sent to her favorite charity, Freedom Dogs.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Officials should be smarter when it comes to windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that at a time when prices are rising, residents will be stuck with the cost of rebuilding a windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident raises his concern about a Sumter County commissioner who suggested the possibility of eliminating golf cart traffic on North Morse Boulevard.

Unhappy about men’s day at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

A Villas of Spanish Springs man expresses his displeasure about the status of Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Explanation about windmill and water tower doesn’t make sense

A Village of Hawkins resident says that the explanation about the need to rebuild a windmill and water tower at Brownwood doesn’t make sense. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Sumter County needs to do the right thing

A Village of Belle Aire resident, in a Letter to the Editor, explains the potential cost of the new independent fire protection district in The Villages. He also contends that Sumter County commissioners need “to do the right thing.”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos