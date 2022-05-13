Lori Ann Robey, age 59, passed away on May 5, 2022 in Lady Lake, Florida.

Lori is survived by her three children, Derek Renbarger (Emily), Darren Renbarger (Tina), and Jessica Vandergriff; two step children, Selena Roney (Chris) and Connor Robey; ten grandchildren, Alana, Gavin, Haleigh, Georges, Maggie, Owen, Mackenzie, Carson, Braedin, and Samantha; one sister, Linda Little (Denny); two nephews, Clayton Fodrocy and David Morrical; and one niece, Cady Fodrocy.

Lori is preceded in death by her parents, Ruth Priebe and David Morrical; one sister, Rhonda Morrical; and the love of her life, her late husband, David Robey.

Lori was born on April 14, 1963 in South Bend, Indiana and she graduated from Eau Claire High School in Eau Claire, Michigan. After high school, she attended the local beauty school. She had many skills and professions throughout her life, but her favorite was her own residential cleaning business, which she ran for over 10 years.

Lori was an active member of both the American Legion and the AmVets. She enjoyed giving back to her community as much as she enjoyed spending time with her family and her dogs. Music was also a huge passion in her life. Her friends and family will always remember her huge heart and her beautiful smile.

Lori did not want a funeral or service, and has instead requested her family spread her ashes with her husband’s at their favorite place. In lieu of flowers, Lori has requested any donations be sent to her favorite charity, Freedom Dogs.