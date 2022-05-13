83.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, May 13, 2022
type here...

Mold remains a problem at home in foreclosure in The Villages

By Meta Minton

Mold remains a problem at a home in foreclosure in The Villages.

The home located at 2715 De La Rosa St. in the Village of Alhambra was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

Mold is growing on a home at 2715 De La Rosa St.
Mold is growing on a home at 2715 De La Rosa St.

A complaint about mold growing on the home was lodged back in November with Community Standards. However, the problem has not been addressed and the mold was still growing on the home as of this week, according to testimony presented at the hearing.

The home is owned by Antionette Piselli. Community Standards has attempted to contact her, but calls have gone straight to voicemail and no one has answered the door.

The home is in the process of foreclosure. Piselli purchased the home in 2015 for $153,000.

The board agreed to impose fines if the mold is removed within seven days.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Where our elected leaders when we need them?

A Village of Bonita resident is asking why our elected leaders are not involved in the Florida Turnpike extension that is threatening a historic community in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Developer should pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Developer should pay to replace the rotting windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Officials should be smarter when it comes to windmill and water tower

A Village of Buttonwood resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that at a time when prices are rising, residents will be stuck with the cost of rebuilding a windmill and water tower at Brownwood.

Commissioner wants to eliminate golf carts on North Morse Boulevard

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista West resident raises his concern about a Sumter County commissioner who suggested the possibility of eliminating golf cart traffic on North Morse Boulevard.

Unhappy about men’s day at Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course

A Villas of Spanish Springs man expresses his displeasure about the status of Hacienda Hills Championship Golf Course. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos