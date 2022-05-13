Mold remains a problem at home in foreclosure in The Villages

Mold remains a problem at a home in foreclosure in The Villages.

The home located at 2715 De La Rosa St. in the Village of Alhambra was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

A complaint about mold growing on the home was lodged back in November with Community Standards. However, the problem has not been addressed and the mold was still growing on the home as of this week, according to testimony presented at the hearing.

The home is owned by Antionette Piselli. Community Standards has attempted to contact her, but calls have gone straight to voicemail and no one has answered the door.

The home is in the process of foreclosure. Piselli purchased the home in 2015 for $153,000.

The board agreed to impose fines if the mold is removed within seven days.