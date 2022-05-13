Remedy sought for parking problem on San Pedro Drive at nature area

A remedy is being sought for a parking problem on San Pedro Drive at a nature area in The Villages.

The nature area in the Village of Rio Grande is set off by a fence with a gate. There is a parking area for residents who take their dogs there for exercises.

While most cars are parked there for only 20 to 30 minutes, there have been some parking abusers, said Community Development District 1 Chair Kathy Porter.

She said two 20-foot trailers were deposited in the parking area and were left there for an extended period.

“Why people think they can park trailers there is beyond me. There was one trailer there so I guess someone else thought they could park their trailer there,” she said during Friday’s CDD 1 meeting at Savannah Center.

Another problem is that people are parking there and blocking the gate which provides access to the area.

She said she would like to see some type of “No Parking” signs go up at the site. The language could be “No Parking Overnight” or provide some time limit for parking.

District staff will look into the ownership of the property and whether the District has the authority to put up signs.