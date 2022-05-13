Son living in dead parents’ home in The Villages as foreclosure looms and utilities shut off

A son is living in his dead parents’ home in The Villages where the utilities have been shut off and a summer foreclosure looms.

The home at 1906 Augustine Drive in the Village of Santo Domingo was the subject of a public hearing Friday morning before the Community Development District 2 Board of Supervisors at Savannah Center.

In December, a complaint was received by Community Standards about a broken window and mold on the home. An inspection earlier this week by Community Standards revealed the violations still exist. The home has been a problem and was the subject of a previous public hearing.

The home is in the process of foreclosure and the utilities have been shut off. There has been no success in attempts to reach the homeowner.

A representative of the mortgage company testified at the hearing and said the home is in an “active foreclosure.” He said the uncontested foreclosure should be processed by July.

The representative said a repairman had been sent to fix the broken window, but was “chased away” by an occupant of the home. A pressure washing crew was also ordered to leave before they could perform the work.

The last person known to be living in the home was 41-year-old Timothy James Cronin Downey, who was arrested at the home in 2021 after Sumter County sheriff’s deputies received a report of concern that the Weymouth, Mass. native might be a danger to himself.

Joseph and Rosemary Downey purchased the home in 2004 for $182,500. They married in 1968 and she died in 2016. Joseph Downey died Sept. 3, 2020, the day after his 81st birthday. That same month, the home was turned over to his son, Timothy.