To the Editor:

I’m strongly opposed to spending such money on the rebuilding of these obsolete, unnecessary pieces in the Brownwood Square. They might have been meaningful at the beginning of the development to maintain the “Old West” theme but now it’s not even aesthetically meaningful.

Then there’s the issue of the eternal profit to the Developer at the expense of the Villagers.

Tear it down and get rid of them for good.

Josefa Delgado

Village of Hillsborough