Where our elected leaders when we need them?

To the Editor:

The Congressman, senator and representative have refused to get involved with their constituents’ heartbreaking concerns for the upcoming I-75 upgrades. Federal and Florida monies are funding this mega upgrade of I-75 all the more reason for Webster, Baxley and Hage to involve themselves. This major upgrade has created fears of the “unknowns” and threatening the lives of property owners. The 100+year-old Royal community is threatened. Also fifth and sixth generations of property owners are threatened. There are property owners that are in their 80s that could be uprooted and are frightened at the thought of moving and do not know where they will go.

Sumter County’s Board of County Commissioners and City of Wildwood are the only sounding boards for the public’s comments and expressions of anger toward the major upgrade of I-75. BOCC and Wildwood to their credit are continuously supporting taxpayers’ concerns however without any political clout.

Congressman Webster, Senator Baxley and Representative Hage need to insert themselves into their constituents concerns of the possibility of their lives being threatened.

Gilbert Windsor

Village of Bonita