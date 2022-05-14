Edna (Zittle) Eilertson, age 76, of The Villages, FL left this world suddenly on the morning of Saturday, May 7th. Edna was born on June 6th, 1945 in Peach Orchard to her parents, Virgil and Beulah Mae Humphrey. She graduated from Rockford Business College in Rockford, IL. She retired from the Nuclear Plant in Byron, IL where she had worked for 30 years.

Edna was more than just a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Edna was a social, active woman who always put family first. She was deeply involved in the Red Hat Society and The Dakota Club. She enjoyed golfing, sewing, painting, fishing, and entertaining friends and family. Her family and friends will always remember her as the life of the party. More than anything, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Edna is survived by her husband, Curt, of The Villages, FL; her siblings, Leon (Gloria), Glenda, Steve (Laurie); her sister-in-law, Gail (Mike), her two brother-in-laws, Dennis (Vangie) and Byron (Paula); her two sons, Scott (Shannon) and, Danny (Brian); her step-son, Scott (Missy); and her step-daughter, Suzy. Beloved grandmother of Gabrielle, Garrett, Greyson, Haley, Zachary, Roxie, Riley, Braxton, Ashley, Alexa, April, Jake; and great grandkids, Liam and Porter; as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Virgil and Beulah Mae; her late husband, Don, who passed away in July of 1988; her niece, Jackie; and her nephew, Eric.

A celebration of life is scheduled for Saturday, May 14th 2022 at Baldwin Brothers. Friends may gather at 1pm, with a service to follow at 2pm. Baldwin Brothers: 1008 Bichara Blvd. The Villages, FL 32159. A reception is to follow at the home of Curt and Edna Eilertson. Pastor Pat from Hope Lutheran Church will officiate. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Edna’s life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Laura’s Homes of North Carolina. You can make donations directly online at: https://www.laurashomesnc.org/donate or you may also contact Leann Clarke by phone at 704-471-1150. The purpose of Laura’s Homes NC is to provide residential group care for children/youth who may be homeless, abused, or neglected.