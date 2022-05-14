87.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Lady Lake man with violent criminal history nabbed while riding bicycle without lights

By Meta Minton
Jed Appleton
Jed Appleton

A Lady Lake man with a violent criminal history was nabbed while riding a bicycle without lights.

Jed Appleton, 35, was riding the bicycle at about 1:30 a.m. Thursday on the sidewalk adjacent to U.S. Hwy. 27/441 when an officer noticed the bicycle did not have proper lighting, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. The officer discovered that Appleton was wanted on a warrant charging him with violating his probation resulting from a domestic battery case. He was also found to be in possession of marijuana and methamphetamine.

He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

Appleton is on probation as a result of an altercation last year in which he threatened to kill his girlfriend. Appleton was arrested earlier that same year after a traffic stop. He had been arrested in 2020 in Lady Lake after reportedly using a stiletto-style knife to stab a man, who was airlifted from the scene.

