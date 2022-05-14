86.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Mold growing on home in The Village already facing $15,800 in fines

By Meta Minton

Mold is growing on a home in The Village already facing $15,800 in fines.

The home located at 17479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace in the Village of Chatham was the subject of a public hearing Friday before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

The home has been out of compliance since it was found in violation of the deed restrictions on June 11, 2021. Mold and a torn tarp on the roof were the violations found at the time.

Mold is growing on this home 7479 SE 82nd Pecan Terrace in the Village of Chatham.

Unpaid fines at the property stand at $15,800 and continue to add up. There is a reverse mortgage on the property which is owned by Alan B. Todd. All letters sent to his home have been returned by the U.S. Post Office. Calls have been forwarded to voice mail.

Mold continues to grow on the home and there was a new complaint about overgrown bushes. The utilities have been shut off.

Community Standards inspected the property on Wednesday and found that the bushes were trimmed, but the mold problem remains.

