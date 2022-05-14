Not enough parking for the handicapped at BJ’s

To the Editor:

Friday was the grand opening for the new BJ’s at Lady Lake. As much appreciated for the new store, I find it troubling that all the handicap parking is on the side of the store and the prime spots out front are for golf carts.

I understand that BJ’s is pandering to the golf cart crowd a/k/a The Villages. However being a disabled combat veteran, it’s appalling that there’s no handicap spots out front. I will be canceling my membership and filing a lawsuit with the Americans With Disability. If BJ’s really cared, handicap parking veterans parking should be out front.

Ken Rooney

Village of Orange Blossom Gardens