87.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, May 14, 2022
type here...

Not enough parking for the handicapped at BJ’s

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Friday was the grand opening for the new BJ’s at Lady Lake. As much appreciated for the new store, I find it troubling that all the handicap parking is on the side of the store and the prime spots out front are for golf carts.
I understand that BJ’s is pandering to the golf cart crowd a/k/a The Villages. However being a disabled combat veteran, it’s appalling that there’s no handicap spots out front. I will be canceling my membership and filing a lawsuit with the Americans With Disability. If BJ’s really cared, handicap parking veterans parking should be out front.

Ken Rooney
Village of Orange Blossom Gardens

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Alligator education needed in The Villages

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends education about alligators is desperately needed in The Villages.

E-biker responds to couple’s complaint in the Village of Bradford

In a Letter to the Editor, an E-biker responds to a Village of Bradford couple who complained about being buzzed on the walking paths south of State Road 44.

Tear down the windmill and water tower and leave them down

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Hillsborough woman expresses her strong opposition to rebuilding the decorative windmill and water tower at Brownwood. She says it’s time to get rid of them for good.

Where our elected leaders when we need them?

A Village of Bonita resident is asking why our elected leaders are not involved in the Florida Turnpike extension that is threatening a historic community in Sumter County. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The Developer should pay for replacement of windmill and water tower

A Village of Charlotte resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends the Developer should pay to replace the rotting windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos