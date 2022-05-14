84 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Roadwork will have an impact on traffic at County Road 466 and U.S. 301

By Staff Report

Upcoming roadwork will have an impact on traffic at County Road 466 and U.S. 301.

Starting at 7 p.m. Sunday, May 15, milling and resurfacing will take place on the eastbound travel lanes of County Road 466, weather permitting. Once paving is completed, pavement markings will be added and traffic signal improvements will be made for the County Road 466/U.S. 301intersection. It is estimated that by 6 a.m. Monday, May 16, the signal and traffic pattern will be fully operational.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office will assist to make sure traffic moves safely and properly during the signal modifications.

