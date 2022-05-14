87.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 14, 2022
The Villages Nurses Club presents scholarships to local students

By Staff Report
John Johns
John Johns

The Villages Nurses Club awarded three scholarships at their annual Nurses Week luncheon on Tuesday at the Savannah Center.

John Johns was the recipient of the 2022 Villages Nurses Club Scholarship of $1,500. He is enrolled as a senior student in the Associate Degree in Nursing Program at Rasmussen University. The club raised the money for his scholarship.

Shaleeza Alli Carol Ann Wyatt Kristine Schultz and Nursing Club member Cathy Emes from left.
Shaleeza Alli, Carol Ann Wyatt, Kristine Schultz and Nursing Club member Cathy Emes, from left.
Rosalia Andrade
Rosalia Andrade

Rosalia Andrade was the recipient of the 2022 $2,500 Barbara Ann Weinheimer Scholarship. She is enrolled in the Lake Sumter State College Associate Degree in Nursing Program and plans to graduate in 2023.

Shaleeza Alli was the recipient of the 2022 $1,000 dollar Barbara Ann Weinheimer Scholarship. She is also enrolled in the Lake Sumter State College Associate Degree in Nursing Program.

Weinheimer was a charter member of The Villages Nurses Club. The awards were presented by her two daughters, Kristine Schultz and Carol Ann Wyatt.

