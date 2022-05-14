86.7 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 14, 2022
Villager to lose driver’s license after golf cart DUI at Lake Sumter Landing

By Meta Minton
Julianne Marie Labreche
Julianne Marie Labreche

A Villager has lost her driver’s license as the result a golf cart drunk driving arrest at Lake Sumter Landing.

Julianne Marie Labreche, 59, of the Village of Piedmont, was sentenced last month in Sumter County Court on a charge of driving under the influence. In addition to losing her driver’s license for six months, she has been placed on probation for one year and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service.

She had been driving a green Yamaha golf cart at 10 p.m. April 1 in the area of Old Mill Run and Old Camp Road when she failed to stop for a stop sign at the four-way intersection, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She also had to brake for another vehicle, nearly causing a rear-end collision.

During a traffic stop, the native of Germany “appeared to be confused” and had “slurred speech.” She agreed to participate in field sobriety exercises, but called the walk-and-turn exercise “ridiculous,” according to the arrest report. She refused to provide a breath sample.

