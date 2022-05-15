$1.13 million price tag to fix underdrain system in Soulliere Villas

It will cost $1.13 million to fix a non-functioning underdrain system in the Soulliere Villas in The Villages.

The Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors will hold a budget workshop at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday at Savannah Center to discuss paying for its share of the repair project.

The Developer has agreed to pay for “half” of the underdrain system repair. The Developer’s share will be $420,000 and CDD 4 will pay for $710,000 of the project. The entire project includes an engineering study as well as mill and overlay of the roads once the new underdrain system is complete. The Developer is not sharing in the costs of the engineering study or the mill and overlay.

The invitation to bid could go out as early as this week.

CDD 4 Chairman Jim Murphy was clearly frustrated last week when the price tag was unveiled. He said he has been told repeatedly that the project met specifications with regard to engineering and design.

“How does it ‘meet all the standards’ but it doesn’t work?” Murphy asked.

Residents of the Soulliere Villas have been angry about what they describe as the premature deterioration of their roads due to the drainage problem.

The Phillips Villas and Soulliere Villas in CDD 4 were both constructed about six years ago. The Phillips Villas have not had the same problem. A problem similar to the one the Soulliere Villas is being experienced in the Callahan and Belle Glade Villas in Community Development District 10. They were all constructed at about the same time.

The CDD 4 board in 2018 had to enact a 20 percent increase in the maintenance assessments paid by residents to pay for repairs after massive sinkholes damaged a neighborhood on McLawren Terrace in the Village of Calumet Grove.