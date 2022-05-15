74.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Barbara L. McDonald-Baldwin of Summerfield, Florida passed away on May 1st, 2022.

She was born in Watertown, New York and worked for Acme, P&C, and Tops holding roles as Health Safety Representative, price maintenance as well as being an on-duty manager. She was a member of the Town of Watertown Fire Department Auxiliary, bowling leagues, Relay For Life, and the Red Hat Society.

Barb was known for her humor in every group she was a part of and loved to entertain with her countless songs and many jokes that left everyone in her life with happy memories. She also entertained with songs her father taught her during the blizzard of 77.

She was an avid decorative painter and painted with a group of friends for nearly 30 years. This was a weekly class where she shared her talent and love for painting. She traveled to many states in the Northeast to paint with master painters. She gifted many of her cherished paintings to her friends and family.

She is survived by her spouse Kenneth C. Baldwin, Jr, brother Chris McDonald, aunts and uncles as well as many nieces and nephews.

