71 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 15, 2022
type here...

Chicago Rewired brings back classic hits in show at SeaBreeze Recreation Center

By Tony Violanti

The late 1960s was a musical era defined by guitar icons. Jimi Hendrix, Eric Clapton, George Harrison and Keith Richards made history with the Beatles, the Rolling Stones and Cream.

A couple of bands, however, came along with horns and jazz-influenced licks. Chicago, along with Blood Sweat and Tears, brought their own musical revolution to the pop charts.

Chicago Rewired is a tribute band that performed Sunday night for the Paisans Club in SeaBreeze Recreation Center. The group flashed some brass and offered the unique sound of Chicago. They tossed in a little bit of Blood Sweat and Tears for good measure.

“Chicago was a cool blend of rock and jazz and created a fairly new scene,” said David Miller, keyboardist and singer with Chicago Rewired. “They were able to integrate horns and jazz into the music, in a way that hadn’t been done before,”
That brassy sound was evident throughout the first set Sunday night.  The band played many cuts from Chicago’s landmark 1969 debut album, “Chicago Transit Authority.”
Included were such hits as “Make Me Smile,” “Old Days,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day,” “Just You and Me” and “Does Anybody Know What Time It Is.” Those tunes brought back radio-friendly memories of days gone by.
Lead singer Kerry Craig, along with Miller added punch to the vocals. Robert Bussey supplied the power on lead guitar, with Freddie Banner on bass and Mike Graci on drums.
It’s the horn section that gives juice to Chicago’s music.  Doug Norton, Simon Brooker, and Ruben Caban brought rousing sounds to the Chicago Rewired horns.

David Miller on keyboards with singer Kerry Craig and Doug Norton on sax
David Miller on keyboards with singer Kerry Craig and Doug Norton on sax.

Early Chicago vocals were dominated by Peter Cetera, who later went on to a successful solo career. Chicago also had its own guitar master – the late Terry Kath, who died from an accidental gunshot wound in 1978.  “That was a devastating blow to the band,” David Miller said. “But they went on to make some great music.”

Among Chicago classics include: “25 or6 to 4,” “Saturday In the Park,”  “Colour My World,” “Call On Me,” “If You Leave Me Now,” and “Beginnings.”

Kerry Craig is the lead singer for Chicago Rewired
Kerry Craig is the lead singer for Chicago Rewired.

Chicago Rewired gave a jolt of  energy and spirit in bringing those songs to life. “Really, these songs are timeless,” said guitarist Robert Bussey. “Chicago’s music is appreciated by multi-generations.”

The Paisans Club members showed their appreciation with standing ovations. “We try to bring the best acts here, and this is one of them,” said Jerry Vicenti, who, with his wife Annette, heads the Paisans.  “We pride ourselves on the talent that plays for us.”
Chicago Rewired showed its versatility with a short tribute to Blood Sweat and Tears. In 1968, BST released another classic album, “Child Is Father To The Man.”
Al Kooper produced the album with a so-called “brass rock” sound. Singer David Clayton Thomas gave the band its soulful edge. Chicago Rewind seemed inspired on such BST numbers as “You Made Me So Very Happy,” “Spinning Wheel” and, “And When I Die.” Miller and Craig supplied the blue-eyed, soul.

The band Chicago Rewired plays the hits of Chicago for the Paisans Club
The band Chicago Rewired plays the hits of Chicago for the Paisans Club.

Even the Beatles had a way of using horns. Chicago Rewind kicked out some British-Invasion-meets-Memphis-Horns jams with a stirring version of “Got to Get You Into My Life.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Punishing Disney is wrong

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that Disney has been paying its fair share and should not be punished by elected officials. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It is scary what is happening to the United States of America

A resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills reacts to a previous Letter to the Editor asking, “What has become of our country?”

Residents’ money should not be used to rebuild windmill at Brownwood

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident argues that residents’ money should not be used to rebuild a windmill at Brownwood.

Not enough parking for the handicapped at BJ’s

A disabled combat veterans contends there is not enough parking for the handicapped at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Alligator education needed in The Villages

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends education about alligators is desperately needed in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos