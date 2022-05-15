89.7 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 15, 2022
type here...

Couple in The Villages sentenced after crashing into golf carts at town square

By Meta Minton
Laura Salter
Laura Salter

A Villages couple has been sentenced in a case in which their vehicle crashed into multiple golf carts after they had been drinking at a restaurant at town square.

Laura Pamela Salter, 71, who lives at 2577 Privada Drive in the Village of Alhambra, was at the wheel of a black 2018 Nissan SUV in February when she crashed into three golf carts, pushing them from their parking spaces on Lakeshore Drive at Lake Sumter Landing. She put the SUV in reverse and sideswiped three more golf carts, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

When deputies attempted to speak to the Moultrie, Ga. native, she had to lean on the SUV to maintain her balance. It appeared she was “highly intoxicated.” She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .178 and .160 blood alcohol content. 

Larry Pogue
Larry Pogue

During the DUI investigation, Salter’s live-in boyfriend, 77-year-old Larry Pogue, attempted to persuade the deputies not to be “hard asses.” Pogue identified himself as a “veteran” who “has killed many people.” He said he believed the deputies had a certain amount of “discretion” and could use it to let Salter go. When deputies were not receptive to the idea, Pogue insulted a female deputy at the scene and asked, “Doesn’t the sheriff’s office have a weight limit policy?” When deputies attempted to take Pogue into custody, he struggled with them and pulled away.

Last month in Sumter County Court, Salter pleaded no contest to a charge of driving under the influence. She has lost her driver’s license for six months and has been placed on probation for one year. Pogue pleaded no contest to a charge of resisting arrest. He was placed on probation for six months and was ordered to perform 15 hours of community.

In 2010, Pogue was arrested on charges of disorderly intoxication and resisting arrest after getting “verbally aggressive” toward employees at McCall’s Tavern at Spanish Springs Town Square. He had been arrested in 2015 after he allegedly punched a man and insulted a supporter of the LGBT community who he accused of taking his seat near the gazebo at Spanish Springs Town Square. Pogue had been arrested earlier in 2015 on a charge of disorderly intoxication at American Legion Post 347. 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Punishing Disney is wrong

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that Disney has been paying its fair share and should not be punished by elected officials. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It is scary what is happening to the United States of America

A resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills reacts to a previous Letter to the Editor asking, “What has become of our country?”

Residents’ money should not be used to rebuild windmill at Brownwood

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. James resident argues that residents’ money should not be used to rebuild a windmill at Brownwood.

Not enough parking for the handicapped at BJ’s

A disabled combat veterans contends there is not enough parking for the handicapped at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club in Lady Lake. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Alligator education needed in The Villages

A Village of Del Mar resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends education about alligators is desperately needed in The Villages.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos