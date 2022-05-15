74.3 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 15, 2022
By Staff Report
Edward James Fennessy of Lady Lake, FL (The Villages) passed away all too soon at age 69 from heart conditions on Wednesday, May 4th at 11:25 pm at AdventHealth Orlando surrounded by his wife and daughter. Commonly referred to as Ed by most or Eddie by family was born in Philadelphia, PA and raised in Levittown, PA. He graduated from Bishop Egan High School in 1971.

Ed spent 45 years in radio and television broadcasting that included on air, sales and sales management with 30 years in the Salisbury / Ocean City, MD market. He lived most of his life in Berlin, MD (Ocean Pines) and retired to The Villages of Florida in 2019.

Ed is survived by his loving wife, Phyllis Perdue Fennessy, his very special daughter Kathleen (Jay) Agustin of Virginia Beach, VA, grandchildren Justin (Keishla Rivera), Jayson, Kira, Alassandra and Dominic, great grandchildren Kayanee and Jovanni, Mother-In-Law Ella Mae Perdue, Brother Richard (Carol) Fennessy, Sister Maureen (Rick) Hobbs, many nieces and nephews and his ever faithful dog Baylee.

Ed was preceded in death by his parents Dick and Marie Fennessy, Brother Kevin Fennessy, Step-Daughter Alicia Matthews and First Wife Dorothy Lorraine Petersen.

Ed touched so many people in his life and could always be counted on when you needed a helping hand. He was an avid sports fan and typically could be found yelling at the tv screen during a Philadelphia Eagles game. He excelled on air in his youth, his daughter always wanting to hear his “on air voice” as a little girl. In his retirement he enjoyed living in The Villages, playing as much golf as possible and spending time with his wife, mother-in-law and dog Baylee. Baylee would never leave his side. For Ed’s many friends in Baltimore and Salisbury/Ocean City, Ed deeply cared about all of you. For his family, he has taken all the love and memories along with him.

A funeral mass will take place Saturday, May 21st at 8:30 am at St. Timothy Catholic Church in The Villages of Florida.

