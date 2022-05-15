Home in the Village of Chatham subject of public hearing due to mold

A home at 17375 SE 76th Corapeake Court in the Village of Chatham was the subject of a public hearing last week before the Community Development District 4 Board of Supervisors.

The home is owned by Joan Lisanti and the Elizabeth Sparandeo Estate. Sparandeo died and there is currently an open probate case. Lisanti has not been reachable, according to Community Standards.

The home was the subject of a public hearing last year and the fines ordered after that hearing have been piling up.

Mold is still a problem at the home and during the public hearing, CDD 4 supervisors looked at fresh photos of the mold growing at the home.

A change has been enacted by the CDD 4 board which grants it the power to pressure wash the home.