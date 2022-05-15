Most people should get second booster dose for COVID-19

I think that most people should get the second booster dose (their fourth-dose of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination) because it is well tolerated and increases protection from infection and serious disease by raising both cell and antibody immunity (Lancet Infectious Diseases, May 9, 2022). A randomized trial of 166 men and women , average age 70, who received their second booster dose of COVID-19 vaccination seven months after the first booster dose showed a significant rise in anti-spike protein immunoglobulin (Ig)G titres and cellular responses measured 14 days after the injection.

The most effective laboratory tests to tell if you are protected from COVD-19 infection are by measuring anti-spike protein and cells that kill the virus. There was a significant drop in the anti-spike protein approximately seven months after the first booster dose and before the second booster dose was given. The cellular (T-cell) responses were also raised considerably two weeks after the second booster dose. Pain and fatigue were the most common side effects, but no serious side effects were reported in this study.

The authors think that antibody titers will drop as they did after the first booster injection, so it is likely that an additional booster injection will be recommended, probably a year after the second booster injection.

Dr. Gabe Mirkin is a Villager. Learn more at www.drmirkin.com