Sunday, May 15, 2022
New Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages expected to be finished in January

By Staff Report

Construction of the new Sprouts Farmers Market in The Villages is expected to be finished in January.

Site work has been progressing rapidly at the store at the corner of County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. Construction on the building is expected to begin in June.

Site work is progressing at the new Sprouts Farmers Market at the Corner of Buena Vista Boulevard and County Road 466 in The Villages.

Sprouts Farmers Market is an American specialty grocer offering a health-oriented assortment that focuses on fresh and naturally derived products. Its offerings are especially focused on produce, which constituted around 22 percent of its sales last year.

There are already 34 Sprouts Farmers Market locations in Florida. A new Sprouts Farmers Market store is set to open later this week in Apopka.

Founded in 2002, the chain is most heavily concentrated in California, which accounted for more than one third of its 362 stores as of the end of 2020.

