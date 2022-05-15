89.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, May 15, 2022
Stormwater drain construction to cause golf cart diversion south of State Road 44

By Staff Report

Beginning Wednesday, May 18 there will be construction on a stormwater manhole by the multi-modal path immediately south of the MR-3 golf car tunnel adjacent to Meggison Road north of the intersection at Warm Springs Avenue. During construction, the multi-modal path will have a short diversion to drive safely outside of the construction area perimeter. This construction will not impede the regular flow of traffic.

