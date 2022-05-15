Stormwater drain construction to cause golf cart diversion south of State Road 44

Beginning Wednesday, May 18 there will be construction on a stormwater manhole by the multi-modal path immediately south of the MR-3 golf car tunnel adjacent to Meggison Road north of the intersection at Warm Springs Avenue. During construction, the multi-modal path will have a short diversion to drive safely outside of the construction area perimeter. This construction will not impede the regular flow of traffic.
