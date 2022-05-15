Temple Shalom one of the top mahjongg card sellers in United States

Temple Shalom in Oxford remains one of the top mahjongg card sellers in the United States.

More than 4,000 cards for 2022 play were successfully delivered to clients in the tri-county area and nationwide, including Maine, California and Hawaii.

The advantage of buying a MahJongg Card from Temple Shalom is that you get early card delivery by about three weeks before retail, a tax free sale and includes membership in the National MahJongg League. A portion of the proceeds are donated to support groups including The Haven and local food pantries.

Temple Shalom is gearing up to start 2023 card pre-sales in September. To be included on their list or for any questions e-mail [email protected].

A recent mahjongg tournament at Temple Shalom lured in local residents as well as people from Leesburg, Orlando and Gainesville.

Temple Shalom is taking reservations for the Oct. 26 tournament. Download a form at at tscfl.org or e-mail [email protected] for information.