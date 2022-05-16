CDD 9 supervisors question need for windmill as PWAC budget continues to rise

Community Development District 9 supervisors are expressing concern about the rising costs of the Project Wide Advisory Committee and questioned the upcoming replacement of a decorative windmill and water tower at Brownwood Paddock Square.

CDD 9 supervisors met Monday afternoon at SeaBreeze Recreation Center in a budget workshop for the 2022-23 fiscal year.

The largest portion of the CDD 9 budget will be $1.89 million devoted to supporting PWAC, which provides for common infrastructure south of County Road 466. The CDD 9 portion of the PWAC budget will be increasing by $243,995 or 14.8 percent.

“Why did it go up so much? It seems like we get handed a budget and we don’t get much of an opportunity to say what we want and what we don’t want,” said Supervisor Smoke Hickman.

Supervisor Dan Ruehl raised the possibility of not replacing the windmill and tower tower at Brownwood Paddock Square, which are scheduled to be demolished later this week. The original estimate for their demolition and reconstruction was $225,000. However, PWAC is considering more expensive options for their reconstruction, including galvanized steel for the windmill and corten steel for the water tower. Using those materials could mean the rebuilt structures would last longer than the 10 years they lasted when originally built out of pine wood, which is rotting.

“One could make an argument to build it out of titanium so it could last 2,000 years,” Supervisor Dan Ruehl said, with a bit of sarcasm in his voice.

Supervisors asked about the possibility of not replacing the windmill and water tower.

“It was more for marketing appeal than anything else,” said CDD 10 Board Chairman Jack Reimer.

However, Budget Director Brandy Cook said not replacing them is not an option under the Project Wide agreement.

The CDD 9 board also learned in the workshop that the repair of a failed underdrain system in the Atwood Bungalows will cost $479,000. The Developer will be chipping in $187,750 for the repair.

CDD 9 includes the villages of Charlotte, Fernandina, Gilchrist, Pinellas, Sanibel, Haciendas of Mission Hils and the Atwood Bungalows.