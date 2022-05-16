87.5 F
The Villages
Monday, May 16, 2022
It’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Before everyone gets in an uproar with all that’s associated with the leaked so-called ruling on Roe v. Wade: The only thing that this will do is put the individual ruling of abortion up to the states. The leak and the protesting at the judges’ homes is crazy. There are laws to protect them and all federal judge’s from danger and threats. I hope the protesters will picket the Supreme Court building or other public buildings for everyone’s safety. Get in touch with their state legislatures and tell them how you feel.

Jack Mellon
Village of De La Vista

 

