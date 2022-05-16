Village of Caroline resident apprehended on drunk driving charge

A Village of Caroline resident was apprehended on a drunk driving charge on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Tracy Ann Allen, 51, had been driving shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on State Road 44 near Spring Flow Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted her vehicle which appeared to be “suspicious.” When the deputy made contact with Allen, it appeared she had been drinking.

Allen, who purchased her home on Pomaria Place this past October for $330,000, struggled through field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .169 and .167 blood alcohol content.

Allen was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.