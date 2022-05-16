85.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, May 16, 2022
type here...

Village of Caroline resident apprehended on drunk driving charge

By Meta Minton
Tracy Ann Allen
Tracy Ann Allen

A Village of Caroline resident was apprehended on a drunk driving charge on State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Tracy Ann Allen, 51, had been driving shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday on State Road 44 near Spring Flow Avenue when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy spotted her vehicle which appeared to be “suspicious.” When the deputy made contact with Allen, it appeared she had been drinking.

Allen, who purchased her home on Pomaria Place this past October for $330,000, struggled through field sobriety exercises. She provided breath samples that registered .169 and .167 blood alcohol content.

Allen was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need to hold our elected leaders accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends we need to hold elected leaders accountable and they should maintain the lifestyle residents bought into.

It’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices

A Village of De La Vista resident says it’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices over the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need more seating at Brownwood and not a windmill and water tower

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need more seating at Brownwood and not a windmill and water tower.

Punishing Disney is wrong

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that Disney has been paying its fair share and should not be punished by elected officials. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It is scary what is happening to the United States of America

A resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills reacts to a previous Letter to the Editor asking, “What has become of our country?”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos