Village of Liberty Park man jailed after woman reports him as trespasser

A Village of Liberty Park man was jailed after a woman reported him as a trespasser in a home owned by a resident of a local care facility.

Glenn Eugene Petillo, 61, who lives at 1980 Orangeburg Terrace, had been traveling in a vehicle with the 52-year-old woman from Ohio when they got into an argument, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He ordered her out of the vehicle and kept driving after leaving her by the side of the road.

When she reached the residence owned by the person at the care facility, she discovered that Petillo was already there. He had acquired a garage code to gain entry, the report said.

When deputies arrived at about 2 a.m. Saturday, they found Petillo lying on a bed. He admitted he did not live in the home, but claimed the owner had given him permission to stay there for the night. The location of the residence was redacted from the arrest report.

The woman has the power of attorney for the home’s owner and Petillo was ordered to leave. However, the New York native refused to go.

He was arrested on a charge of trespassing and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $1,000 bond.