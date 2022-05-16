Villager arrested near Panera at Spanish Springs after alleged attack on live-in lady friend

A Villager was arrested near Panera at Spanish Springs after an alleged attack on his live-in lady friend.

Michael Makay, 57, who lives on the Historic Side of The Villages, was found in his golf cart Friday night near Panera as officers were investigating a report he had attacked his live-in girlfriend, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

His girlfriend had reported that she and Makay, with whom she has been in a relationship for four years, had been on their way home earlier in the evening in the golf cart when he “struck her several times in the chest.” They both had been drinking and had been involved in an argument, the report said. She tried to get out of the golf cart, but has held back by Makay, who stands 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. They got home and continued to argue before Makay left, the report said. When police arrived at their home on East Schwartz Boulevard, he was gone. However, Makay called her while police were still at their residence and though he would not reveal his location, music from Spanish Springs Town Square could be heard in the background of the call.

When officers found him in the golf cart near Panera, he denied he had done anything wrong.

“She is crazy,” he told police.

The Indiana native was arrested on a charge of domestic battery. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,500 bond.