Villager jailed on drunk driving charge after crashing in roundabout

A Villager was jailed on a drunk driving charge after crashing her car in a roundabout.

Diane Frank, 65, was at the wheel of a 2020 Hyundai Elantra when she crashed at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday in the roundabout at Buena Vista Boulevard and St. Charles Place, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Her vehicle crashed into a light pole and ran through a flower bed.

The Chicago native was still seated in the vehicle when deputies arrived on the scene. Her eyes were bloodshot, her speech was slurred and she had a “strong obvious odor” of an alcoholic beverage.

She almost fell backward during field sobriety exercises and could not perform a one leg stand. She provided a breath sample which registered .194 and .192 blood alcohol content.

Her vehicle was impounded and a water bottle that contained wine was found.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Frank had been arrested in 2016 after egging her ex-boyfriend’s house in the Village of Sunset Pointe. However, a deal brokered by Frank’s attorney allowed her to enter into a pre-trial intervention agreement. She completed a detox program as part of the agreement.