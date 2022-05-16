87.5 F
The Villages
Monday, May 16, 2022
Villager with drugs arrested on DUI charge at Lake Deaton Plaza

By Meta Minton
Danielle Elizabeth Hanrahaan
Danielle Elizabeth Hanrahaan

A Villager with drugs in her vehicle was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence at Lake Deaton Plaza.

Danielle Elizabeth Hanrahan, 42, of the Village of Collier, was driving a black Volkswagen shortly before midnight Saturday on State Road 44 when the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an erratic driver who was possibly driving impaired. A deputy found the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Marathon service station at Lake Deaton Plaza. The New Jersey native claimed she had not been drinking and said she had not taken any prescription medicine.

She performed poorly in field sobriety exercises. During an inventory of her vehicle, xanax and amphetamine pills were discovered. There were also two empty prescription bottles of methadone in a lockbox found in the vehicle. She provided a breath sample that measured .000 blood alcohol content.

Hanrahan was arrested on charges of driving under the influence and possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

