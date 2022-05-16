We need more seating at Brownwood and not a windmill and water tower

To the Editor:

It makes zero sense to me to even consider rebuilding the decorative windmill and water tower at Brownwood. There is not enough seating area at Brownwood as it is. Adding more seating area and rearranging the landscaping would be much more beneficial.

Another important question is who authorized the initial build of these structures using pine wood? That is absolutely ridiculous for an outside structure in Florida.

If it was the Developer who made this decision, the Developer should be liable for their demolition.

Tom Ruhmann

Village of Dunedin