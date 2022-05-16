We need to hold our elected leaders accountable

To the Editor:

I don’t know who is on the Project Wide Advisory Committee other than Don Wiley.

It is time we the people elect people to these positions to represent what we the homeowners think is useful to us or the value of our beautiful squares.

To pay $750,000 for a quarter-mile trail is not a good use of our money when we already have miles of trails to walk.

WILEY has to go!! He has overstayed his usefulness!

Let us elect these people and we might get better decisions and if not we can vote them out!

That goes also for our top positions in District Government!

Who are these people?

What are their background and experience?

What are their salaries?

Government is the same no matter where you go. We buy a lifestyle here and it’s fast becoming a concrete city to ride your golf cart through. The beauty and serenity is going away. They can’t even keep the common areas up to standards.

It is now up to WE the people to make our voices heard if you have concerns.

Leave the town squares as they were built and MAINTAIN THEM.

The usefulness, Mr. Wiley, is the beauty of our community.

Catherine Rivenbark

Village of Fenney