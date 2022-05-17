86.2 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
CDD 2 supervisor will take residents’ questions at El Santiago Recreation Center

By Staff Report
A Community Development District 2 supervisor will take residents’ questions at El Santiago Recreation Center.

Supervisor Tom Swiers will be fielding questions from 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, May 24.

The purpose of these informal meetings is to provide ALL residents with the opportunity to get together, make friends, ask questions, get answers, share concerns, offer suggestions, seek solutions, and address rumors. Residents are able to sit down together to discuss any topics they would like pertaining to District 2,” Swiers said. 

For more information, contact Swiers at (847) 951-2230 or by email at [email protected] or  [email protected]

