Tuesday, May 17, 2022
By Staff Report
Doris Grant, a beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully while surrounded by her loving family on May 11, 2022 in Summerfield, Fla.

She is survived by her daughters, Tammy, Tina, and Tracy; son-in-law, Gary; grandchildren, Ash, Tiffany, Brittany, Christopher, and Savannah; and nine great-grandchildren.

Doris was born on Dec. 10, 1945. She was married to Roger Grant for 52 years and spent much of her life raising their family in Goffstown, N.H. She loved to live and experience life through traveling, going on cruises and to the casino, dancing the Twist, and laughing on her porch with loved ones. Whether it was going on a hot air balloon ride or doing the zipline despite being in her 70s, she did not shy away from living her dreams.

She will be remembered for her heart of gold, loving hugs, strength, and ability to make everyone feel loved and at home. Doris touched the lives of many with her positive energy and infectious laughter. Her family and friends will continue to be inspired by her love for life and her favorite saying – “always a better tomorrow.”

Doris requested that a Celebration of her Life be thrown in her memory in lieu of a funeral service. If you’d like to honor her legacy, please make a donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Doris’s name.

