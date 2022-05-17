68 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
type here...

Funnel Cloud Near The Villages

By Staff Report

Here’s another view of the funnel cloud that formed over Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages this Saturday. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!

Funnel Cloud Spotted Near The Villages
Funnel Cloud Spotted Near The Villages

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

We need to hold our elected leaders accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends we need to hold elected leaders accountable and they should maintain the lifestyle residents bought into.

It’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices

A Village of De La Vista resident says it’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices over the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need more seating at Brownwood and not a windmill and water tower

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends we need more seating at Brownwood and not a windmill and water tower.

Punishing Disney is wrong

A Village of Chitty Chatty resident writes that Disney has been paying its fair share and should not be punished by elected officials. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It is scary what is happening to the United States of America

A resident of the Haciendas of Mission Hills reacts to a previous Letter to the Editor asking, “What has become of our country?”

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos