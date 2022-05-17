Funnel Cloud Near The Villages

Here’s another view of the funnel cloud that formed over Lake Sumter Landing in The Villages this Saturday. Thanks to Maria Criscuolo for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
