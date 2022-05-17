Habitual traffic offender nabbed after caught back behind wheel in Lady Lake

A habitual traffic offender was nabbed after he was caught back behind the wheel in Lady Lake.

Eliecer Tirado Hernandez, 31, was driving a black Dodge pickup in the wee hours Monday morning on Lake Griffin Road when a Lake County sheriff’s deputy noticed the vehicle did not have an operational tag light. The deputy initiated a traffic stop and Hernandez attempted to pull into his own driveway at 2222 Lake Griffin Road.

The deputy asked Hernandez for his driver’s license, but he said he “didn’t have it on him,” according to the arrest report. He claimed it was in his house. The deputy looked up Hernandez’s information by his Social Security number and the computer check revealed that Hernandez’s driver’s license has been suspended and he has been classified as a traffic habitual offender.

He was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.