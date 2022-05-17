Lee Hoffman’s Letter to the Editor

To the Editor:

I read this diatribe several times, trying to make some sense of it. I didn’t realize that we had fragile-minded white children with guilt. I didn’t realize that you couldn’t say GAY in a classroom. I assume Lee Hoffman has seen these children and heard someone chastised for saying gay in the classroom (I must lead a sheltered life ). Lee complains about Jan. 6th., but not about all of the riots in cities during the 2020 campaign or the picketing of Supreme Court Justices’ homes.

Lee, I’ll give you Liz Cheney, Mitt Romney and a future draft choice for one Joe Mancin.

I don’t know if Trump will be running in 2024, but anyone will be better than what we have now. Why can’t we all get along and make America Great Again?

Dick Jones

Village of Pennecamp

