Man from Mexico driving without headlights arrested near Morse Gate

A man from Mexico driving without headlights was arrested near the Morse Gate at U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Efrain Garcia, 50, of Lady Lake, as driving a red Ford SUV at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday when he was pulled over for not having his headlights on, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

A check revealed that Garcia, who was born in Mexico, has never been issued a driver’s license anywhere in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license and issued a warning for the headlight violation. Garcia was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.