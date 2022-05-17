Purveyors of hate contributed to Buffalo shooting rampage

To the Editor:

The gunman who shot 13 people and killed 10 in a Buffalo, New York grocery store, had collaborators. They were there – provoking, encouraging, and justifying those actions as surely as if they pulled the trigger. Because they did. The killer was told over and over and over that he was being ‘replaced’ by the ‘other’ – people who didn’t look, act, believe, like the white ‘Christians’ for whom this country was meant – and America must be saved for people like him. That demented man was following the purveyors of fear and hate living in his head, planted there by the likes of Tucker Carlson, Steve Bannon and others of their ilk. No doubt they watch with glee how the gullible implement their sick rhetoric. It’s time they are considered accomplices to these heinous acts. Because they are.

Marsha Shearer

Village of Belle Aire