Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Resident of The Villages who had been drinking arrested after deputies called to disturbance

By Staff Report
Sandra Lee Juno
Sandra Lee Juno

A resident of The Villages who had been drinking was arrested after law enforcement was called to a disturbance.

Sumter County sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in the Village of Pennecamp on Sunday evening after a 911 call was received, according to an arrest report. A resident alleged that 57-year-old Sandra Lee Juno had thrown a walker at her.

Juno attempted to intervene when deputies tried to speak to the other party. The New Jersey native admitted she had consumed about five beers.

When Juno refused to cooperate with deputies, they attempted to take her into custody. However, she stiffened her arms and tried to turn away from a deputy.

Juno was arrested on a charge of resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

Juno had also been arrested in 2019 after a disturbance.

