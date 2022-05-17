Restaurant in Wildwood shut down after inspector finds numerous high-priority violations

A Mexican restaurant in Wildwood was shut down after an inspector found numerous high-priority violations.

Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant on Shopping Center Drive was shut down May 10 after the inspector found flies landing on steaks in a prep room and roaches crawling near the cook line, according to an inspection report on file with the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation. A “stop sale” order was issued for the steaks.

Two other “stop sale” orders were issued due to food temperature violations. In addition there were whole fish thawing in buckets. The buckets were moved to a cooler after they were discovered by the inspector.

There were numerous flies in the kitchen, bar and at the server station.

There was old food stuck to “clean” dishes and utensils, an accumulation of food on the interior of a microwave and a soiled cloth in use at the cook line. There was also a soiled cutting board on the cook line.

An inspector returned the following day, but there were still too many violations and the restaurant was not allowed to reopen. The inspector returned again this past Thursday and the restaurant met inspection standards.