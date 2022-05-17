Suspect charged with stealing knives and boots from Sportsman’s Warehouse

A Lady Lake man has been charged with stealing knives and boots from Sportsman’s Warehouse at Lady Lake Crossing.

Ronald Lee Phillips Jr., 41, who lives at The Quarters apartments in Lady Lake, was arrested Monday on warrants charging him with three counts of theft. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.

Phillips went to Sportsman’s Warehouse on March 16 and put on a pair of new Oboz Sawtooth boots, valued at $135, according to an affidavit of probable cause from the Lady Lake Police Department. He went to the knife department and selected two knives, concealing them in his front pants pocket. He paid for a drink and left the store, but did not pay for the boots or the knives. The total value of the items taken was $195.98

The Ohio native returned to the store on March 25, wearing the Oboz boots. He selected a knife and slid it into his pants. He also selected a BB gun, for which he paid at the checkout. He did not pay for the knife.

Phillips went back to the store on March 26 and indicated he wanted to return the BB gun. He presented his Florida identification card to complete the return.

The identification helped connect the dots with the previous incidents which were captured on video surveillance.

Phillips had been arrested last year after he broke into a home in Lady Lake and the homeowner armed himself with a knife.