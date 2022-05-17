Village of Bonita resident celebrates after getting second hole-in-one

A Village of Bonita resident celebrated after getting her second hole-in-one Sunday at the Amberwood Executive Golf Course.
Heidi Pearl scored the lucky ace at Hole #1.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
A Village of Bonita resident celebrated after getting her second hole-in-one Sunday at the Amberwood Executive Golf Course.
Heidi Pearl scored the lucky ace at Hole #1.
If you get a hole-in-one, share the news at [email protected]
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.