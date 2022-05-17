88.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Villager who drank wine at country club arrested after sideswiping golf cart

By Meta Minton
Elizabeth Williams Barry
A Villager who admitted she drank wine at a country club was arrested after sideswiping a golf cart.

Elizabeth Williams Barry, 74, was driving a white 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV when she sideswiped a black 2012 Club Car golf cart at about 5 p.m. Monday on Pinellas Place near the Bonifay Country Club, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She initially claimed she had consumed a single glass of wine at the country club.

The driver of the golf cart said the SUV was passing his golf cart when the collision occurred. Another witness said Barry attempted a “three-point turn” after the crash, but was having difficulty.

Barry struggled through field sobriety exercises and had “an extremely difficult time” placing the tip of her finger on the tip of her nose. She had to perform the exercises in a seated position, because she was having “balance issues.” She was also “zoning out,” during the exercises, the report noted.

Prior to a breathalyzer test, Barry said she had consumed two glass of wine. She provided breath samples that registered .071 and .065 blood alcohol content. She also provided a urine sample.

The Buffalo, N.Y. native was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000 bond.

