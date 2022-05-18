89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
130 ‘build-to-rent units’ to be constructed near Village of Fenney

By Staff Report

EDEN Living, with a “mission to redefine an underserved segment of the rental population,” is about to start construction on a new horizontal-apartment project just south of the Village of Fenney.

The development will include 130 build-to-rent units on 15 acres.

EDEN plans to break ground in June and expects to complete the project in September 2023. It closed on the site at 2072 County Road 501 on April 11.

An aerial view of the EDEN Living development
An aerial view of the planned EDEN Living development south of the Village of Fenney.

This new project is part of a recently formed venture between EDEN Living and an investment fund managed by Morgan Stanley Real Estate Investing. EDEN previously finalized an agreement for MSREI to invest up to $180 million in its developments. The venture currently has several horizontal-apartment projects under construction in Florida.

The 130 units include a mix of 799-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartments and 1,268-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments. Class A amenities at the project include a clubhouse, fitness center, pool, BBQ area, pickleball courts and a park with walkways and seating areas.

“This high-end build-to-rent project complements the tremendous growth occurring in The Villages area,” said Jay Jacobson, CEO of EDEN Living. “The project site is surrounded by large-scale developments, many golf courses and an abundance of commercial and retail space. We are filling a void for new multi-family product in the area.”

Jacobson and fellow multi-family developers Jay Massirman and Sergio Socolsky formed EDEN Living in February 2021. In addition to the MSREI agreement, EDEN Living has also secured a $22 million general partner equity raise through the Capital Advisors Single Family US 1 fund.

The venture develops one-story living environments (and two-story townhomes in some locations) that provide enhanced privacy, exterior living space, courtyards and private landscaped backyards. Residents will be able to access their homes with no sharing of breezeways or elevators. Projects will include amenities that are on par with what is found in traditional Class A multi-family communities.

