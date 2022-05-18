89.2 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Alligators In Pond Next To Riverbend Recreation Center In The Villages

By Staff Report

These three alligators were all lined in a row in this pond next to the Riverbend Recreation Center in The Villages. Thanks to Robert Tegart for sharing!

