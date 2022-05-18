Civility and respect for one another

To the Editor:

I hadn’t intended to submit a letter on the content of this letter since its subject matter was resolved to my satisfaction over a month ago now, but this past weekend’s horrific murders in Buffalo, N.Y. by a white supremacist, 18-year old with a racist, even antisemitic, 180-page manifesto based on white replacement theory and then the murders in Laguna Woods, Ca., and in Chicago of a teenager killed with a gun became the catalyst to do otherwise. The disrespect and incivility to others we are all seeing, reading and hearing is a nationwide epidemic, and certainly this community has not been immune to it, as evidenced by various stories reported on this site over the last many weeks and months. Unfortunately, my recent experience must be added to this mix.

During the recently completed winter season of the D1 men’s softball division, I was in the presence of a ballplayer who, not on one but on two occasions blurted out an anti-Semitic slur by any yardstick. I reported it to the the division’s board after the second time it was said. Then, on the last day of the season when all games had been cancelled due to rain the previous night, some on our team were not notified of the cancellation in the usually customary way, so I sent an email around addressed to all teammates, asking why we weren’t all notified. Those that replied were respectful, even one who apologized for not using his computer keyboard properly to timely send out the notice. But one, minutes after I sent my email inquiry, replied by saying I should stop being part of the “woke” society.” I emailed back twice, but this individual refused to engage with me because use of this term has bigoted and racist overtones as we all know and of which I am NOT! This incident was reported to not only The Villages Recreation Department, but, again, to the D1 board. Due to the incredible leadership of the board’s current president to ensure respect and civility for all those playing in that division, both matters were resolved quickly and efficiently, the former offending player issued via email a team-wide apology for his errant words and the latter was issued a sanction.

But what was more incredulous is that another ballplayer sent me an email, saying where he comes from (NYC), reporting what I did to the board would be identified as being a “rat”. Where I come from, the Midwest, we revere respect and civility for others, even those not of our own likeness or background, and letting the authorities know is par for the course and considered a class act. But if speaking up to report instances of antisemitism, bigotry, racism, even disrespect and incivility for others, is to be swept under the rug, then what business does the developer have in constantly using the moniker for its financial mother-lode, Florida’s friendliest hometown? And if, as well, these are the calling cards for folks like the punk who murdered ten innocent human beings at a grocery store in Buffalo (there have been 198 mass killings in this year to date alone), then isn’t being called a rat rising to the same figurative level? I leave all with the following “when you see something, say something.” That is the only way civility and respect will reign for everyone in this community, and all across the country.

Miles Zaremski

Village of Dunedin