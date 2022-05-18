92.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
Father charged with son’s brain injury jailed after failure to pay child support

By Meta Minton
Drew Oldenburg
Drew Oldenburg

A father charged with his infant son’s brain injury was arrested after he was caught driving on a license suspended due to his failure to pay child support.

Drew Wyatt Oldenburg, 28, who is homeless, was driving a white Chevrolet Aveo at 9:11 a.m. Tuesday in Lake Panasoffkee when he was pulled over by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy who discovered the vehicle’s registered owner’s license has been suspended. The deputy’s computer check showed that Oldenburg has had multiple suspensions for failure to pay child support. The most recent suspension was effective as of Jan. 31. Oldenburg was given notice on Jan. 11 that another suspension was in the offing.

Oldenburg remains free on bond following his arrest in 2020 on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a brain injury suffered by his infant son.

An investigation was launched after the baby was transferred May 20, 2020 to an Orlando hospital from Leesburg Regional Medical Center. A tube had to be placed in the baby’s skull to drain blood that had accumulated around his brain, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. The attending physician said the baby’s injury was the “equivalent of a high-speed vehicle accident.”

The baby previously had been admitted May 7, 2020 to Arnold Palmer Children’s Hospital after suddenly turning “limp and white.” Medical examinations indicated the child suffered “an episode of abusive head trauma.”

Lake County Court records also show that in 2018 a woman other than the mother of the baby Oldenburg allegedly injured had taken Oldenburg to court seeking support for a child they had in common.

Oldenburg, who is being represented by the public defender’s office, is due back in Lake County Court later this month in the aggravated child abuse case.

As a result of Tuesday’s arrest, Oldenburg was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $500 bond.

