It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Joyce Ann Doig (nee McOsker) on May 13, 2022.

Joyce was born in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Her family moved to Manhasset, NY when Joyce was a child. She spent many summers with her grandmother back in Oak Hill. Joyce married David Doig before settling in Northport, NY and together they raised four children: David, Robert, Merri-Beth, and Peter. Joyce and Dave were very active with their children’s school activities. As the children grew older, Joyce returned to Nursing school and completed her A.S. degree in Nursing. Joyce enjoyed a full Nursing career as a Maternal/Child bedside nurse until her retirement.

Joyce retired to The Villages, Florida where she became active in various groups. Joyce was an avid quilter, loved to crochet, enjoyed crafts, singing in her church choir and so many other activities. Joyce developed a beautiful community of friends during this time.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, David of 19 years; her parents, Lester and Lorine McOsker, brother, Dewayne and sister, Shirley Sheridan. She is survived by four children, as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 2p.m. at Tri County Baptist Church 38405 Rolling Acres Road Lady Lake, FL 32159.