77.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
type here...

Joyce Ann Doig

By Staff Report
Joyce Ann Doig
Joyce Ann Doig

It is with great sorrow that we announce the sudden passing of our mother, Joyce Ann Doig (nee McOsker) on May 13, 2022.

Joyce was born in Oak Hill, West Virginia. Her family moved to Manhasset, NY when Joyce was a child. She spent many summers with her grandmother back in Oak Hill. Joyce married David Doig before settling in Northport, NY and together they raised four children: David, Robert, Merri-Beth, and Peter. Joyce and Dave were very active with their children’s school activities. As the children grew older, Joyce returned to Nursing school and completed her A.S. degree in Nursing. Joyce enjoyed a full Nursing career as a Maternal/Child bedside nurse until her retirement.

Joyce retired to The Villages, Florida where she became active in various groups. Joyce was an avid quilter, loved to crochet, enjoyed crafts, singing in her church choir and so many other activities. Joyce developed a beautiful community of friends during this time.

She is predeceased by her loving husband, David of 19 years; her parents, Lester and Lorine McOsker, brother, Dewayne and sister, Shirley Sheridan. She is survived by four children, as well as 14 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren.

A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at 2p.m. at Tri County Baptist Church 38405 Rolling Acres Road Lady Lake, FL 32159.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Purveyors of hate contributed to Buffalo shooting rampage

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Belle Aire resident contends there were more people than the gunman involved in the deadly weekend attack in Buffalo, N.Y.

I try to stay off Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466

A Village of Glenbrook resident says he tries to stay off Morse Boulevard north of County Road 466. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Lee Hoffman’s Letter to the Editor

A Village of Pennecamp resident responds to a previous letter writer who took on some sensitive topics.

We need to hold our elected leaders accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager contends we need to hold elected leaders accountable and they should maintain the lifestyle residents bought into.

It’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices

A Village of De La Vista resident says it’s wrong to picket the homes of U.S. Supreme Court justices over the leaked Roe v. Wade opinion. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos